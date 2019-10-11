NORTH BEND — Simpson Park now has a new playground. The popular recreational area, known best for its scenic surroundings and proximity to the bay, is well on its way to being fully restored.
“It’s been a lot of work and stress trying to find something that everybody agrees on, but it’s worth it when you go down there and see all the kids having fun,” said North Bend Parks Superintendent Bryan Owen. “It brings so much joy to my heart.”
Owen, who has worked for the city for more than 30 years, has been consulting with city staff, councilors and parks advisory board members for about two years now on numerous ways the department can improve the overall park.
Looking to meet the community’s growing needs and bring its equipment into the modern age, the department recently opened its newly revamped children’s playground, which he believed was around 40 years old.
The previous playground provided children with limited activities and had equipment scattered all around the park, said Owen. After lots of research, the city finally decided to go with playground equipment from Buell Recreation, a company based out of Portland, to include in the park.
Using funds from the North Bend Urban Renewal District, Owen said the city purchased the new playground for about $97,000. An additional $26,000 was used to pour new concrete and about $8,800 was used to resurface the playground with high-impact engineered wood fiber.
With a few minor changes near the park still to take place, which mainly include landscaping services, Owen said he’s looking to get some feedback on adding a new parking lot right by the playground, which would fit about a dozen vehicles.
While it’s still in the planning stages, Owen said he’s hopeful the parking lot will be approved and installed by next summer.
As part of the larger Simpson Park upgrade, construction has already begun to redo the city’s parks and recreation offices, which will be located behind the North Bend Visitor Information Center.
The offices, which are expected to be about 3,800 square feet, will feature a new workshop for woodworking and four bay garages as well as other accommodations for staff. The old offices were torn down earlier this year to plan for the upgrade, sending the parks and recreation department staff to work out of the North Bend Community Center.
According to Owen, construction is expected to go on for the next six months. In the meantime, the city will continue to work on other portions of the park’s upgrades, which include a new visitors center, restrooms and covered picnic and event shelters for use by the community.
The previous shelters were also torn down earlier this year as the city continues to make plans to complete the overall improvement project.
“I think between the two parks (Simpson and Ferry Road Park) we probably get about 10,000 people a summer who make reservations,” said Owen. “I believe I have about 50 percent already reserved for weekends for next summer at Ferry Road Park.”
The new shelters will feature a number of picnic tables and benches for families and community members looking to host gatherings in the park.
“It’s nice seeing all the work come together and people out there enjoying the park,” said Owen. “Having a place where the kids can go and have fun is probably my favorite part of the whole improvement project."