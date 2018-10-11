Try 1 month for 99¢
Christmas Food Baskets

DEC. 9, 2015 — The Knights of Columbus had lots of help putting together and stuffing boxes of food that will be given away at the airport hanger in North Bend. More than 1,300 are getting ready for distribution, and a large group of volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came out to help.

 Lou Sennick, The World

NORTH BEND — The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring the annual Christmas Food Basket Program again this year. Any family in need may sign up for a box of food at the Human Services building at 1431 Airport Lane in Raptor room No. 251, North Bend — across from North Bend Senior Center.

Sign up 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5-7 at the Human Services Building. Bring current proof of address. You will need to be able to pick up the food boxes Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Airport Hanger on West Airport Way, North Bend.

Anyone who is available to help with sign up should contact Jim DeLong via email, jadelong@hotmail.com.

 

