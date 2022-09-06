The city of Powers will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event at the Powers library on September 7 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the substantial completion of two significant infrastructure projects, including new sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp improvements along Highway 542 and at the city hall/library building. The $108,861 city hall/library sidewalk project was funded largely by ODOT’s Small Cities Allotment grant. The project includes the installation of three new ADA accessibility ramps, a parking expansion for the library, and a new 6’ wide sidewalk at city hall and the library. ODOT’s recent ADA ramp improvements along the highway in Powers are part of a larger scale statewide initiative which contributed $1.3-million for 37 curb ramps at 22 locations in Powers for accessibility.
“This beautiful town and the ‘Gateway to the Siskiyou’ community was in need of these improvements,” commented Mayor Robert Kohn. The projects mark just the beginning of several grant-funded projects currently underway in Powers. City Recorder Stephanie Patterson has been successful at obtaining grant funding for other eligible projects, including: a Safe Routes to School sidewalk construction along the highway from Alder Street to Fig Street; wastewater collection system improvements throughout the community; wastewater lateral line repairs; storm water master plan; a housing needs analysis and housing implementation plan. Staff have also worked together with council members to secure grant funding for seasonal staffing in the fire department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In