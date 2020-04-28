HAUSER — As social-distancing became the new normal, the one place in Coos County where it is most needed is without the ability to physically distance people from each other. As of Monday afternoon, there has been 15 positive cases of coronavirus reported at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution.
The Oregon Department of Corrections sent out a brief last week detailing a tiered prevention plan for the correctional facilities across the state. Shutter Creek is at what the DOC refers to as Tier 4. At this level it means the adults in custody are transferred only for few reasons, including life-saving measures. Tier 4 also indicates that the “entire institution (is) quarantined for 14 days.”
The quarantine guidelines from the same brief indicate that, “Quarantine refers to confining individuals who have had close contact with a COVID-19 case to determine whether they develop symptoms of the disease. ... Ideally, each quarantined individual would be quarantined in a single cell with solid walls and a solid door that closes.”
Since Shutter Creek does not have the ability to individually quarantine every adult in custody, The World reached out for clarification.
“The above definitions are from the CDC and ‘the guidance may need to be adapted based on individual facilities’ physical space, staffing, population, operations, and other resources and conditions,’” was the latest response. As of deadline, it was unclear what, if any, additional steps are being taken at Shutter Creek. The last 10 days have seen 14 additional cases of coronavirus at Shutter Creek.
The Department of Corrections has instituted social distancing policies that no longer allow visitors to the facility, keep units together and modify how units move when in line. Employees and inmates alike have also been provided with facemasks and both groups have their temperatures routinely checked. Those who are sick have also been moved into a different dorm.
However, multiple inmates have told The World that meal times have not differed and individuals still sit side-by-side with one another. There is also no protocol to limit the close nature of individuals while in their sleeping quarters. With bunk beds close together, adults in custody are within six feet of each other each day for multiple hours at a time.
“As far as individuals inside the facility, is it possible to have six feet social distance in the sleeping arrangement? No, there is not that possibility,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness.
There is a clear worry for those inside Shutter Creek about the spread of coronavirus.
“We are just sitting ducks awaiting our turn to get it and it seems inevitable. I know even I have questionable medical conditions that could possibly result in a devastating reaction to the virus but honestly I really don't know. I know that we all are stressed out to the max here, trapped and watching the number of cases rise,” said Jordon Dean, an adult in custody at Shutter Creek in a message to The World.
“This is really inhumane in my opinion and they are not in front of anything here, it is really out of control and it’s unfair. They don't even take the time to keep us updated and informed. We have to investigate ourselves to try to get some idea of what is really going on here. I don't know if its better not knowing or knowing. We are all worried and now you can even see it on the faces of those around me.”
