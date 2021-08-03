It’s official – Shutter Creek will be shuttered early next year.
After listening to a presentation from several local representatives last month about the minimum-security state prison, Gov. Kate Brown decided to move ahead with her plan to close the prison.
State Rep. Boomer Wright, who asked Brown to reconsider and keep the facility open, said his heart sunk when he read a letter from the governor.
“I’m very much disappointed,” Wright said.
He said the governor said due to maintenance and upkeep costs, she felt closing Shutter Creek was the right move for the state. Last year, the governor announced three state prisons would be closed due to budgetary concerns. Since then, the budget projections have improved greatly, and Brown decided to remove one of the three off the closure list.
Wright said in her letter, Brown promised to work with the community to meet the needs of the area due to her decision to close the prison.
After thinking about it for 24 hours, Wright said Friday he was feeling more optimistic.
“You’ve got to be optimistic,” Wright said. “We cannot be upset about decisions of our governor or elected officials. We have to remain positive.”
Shutter Creek was originally built as a federal facility, and the deed giving it to the state says it will return to federal ownership if the state closed the building.
Wright said he is working with Coos County and federal officials to find a way to help the facility benefit the local region.
“My understanding, working with Rep. DeFazio’s office, is they don’t really want it back,” Wright said.
What will happen with the prison or in the region to make up for the lost jobs is still to be determined, but Wright said Coos County officials are already working on opportunities.
“I don’t know what that is, but I trust Bob Main and know he’s doing what’s best for Coos County,” Wright said. “That’s why I’m optimistic.”
While the prison will close, one key element Wright is looking to protect is the 9-1-1 tower at the facility. The tower is a key cog in keeping law enforcement communications working in Coos and Douglas counties.
While the next step with Shutter Creek is still to be decided, Wright said there are needs that could be met at the facility. He pointed to ideas of opening a sobering center, crisis center or other options.
“There’s a lot of things out there people are talking about,” Wright said. “I’m going to follow the lead of Coos County.”
Wright said Brown’s letter said Shutter Creek will be closed in early 2022 but did not give an exact date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In