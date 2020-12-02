Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is proposing to close the Shutter Creek Correctional Institute near North Bend next winter in her new budget proposal.
The governor announced her budget plan Tuesday and it included closing three prisons — Shutter Creek and Warner Creek near Lakeview, which state budget writers also proposed closing earlier this year, and Mill Creek in Salem.
Her plan unveiled Tuesday proposes to close Mill Creek at the start of July, Shutter Creek six months later and Warner Creek in July of 2022.
Brown said she convened the Racial Justice Council to help advise her priorities and that the focus on criminal justice reform led to her proposal on the prisons.
“My plan for the future of our prison is that the state will no longer invest in expensive buildings, but invest in people,” she said.
Shutter Creek, located east of Hauser, is a minimum-security facility with 302 beds. It formerly was an Air National Guard radar station and was given to the state by the U.S. General Services Administration in 1990 and converted into the prison.
It employs 87 workers and focuses on preparing inmates near the end of their sentences from six Southern Oregon counties — Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, Jackson and Josephine — for release back into society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In