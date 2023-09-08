Shutter Creek
The former site of Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has been transferred to the Oregon Department of State Lands for use as the headquarters of the Elliott State Research Forest, state officials announced recently.  

The 49-acre site is anticipated to serve as the operations hub for the research forest, which will be overseen by the Elliott State Research Forest Authority and managed in partnership with Oregon State University. The proposed headquarters site will include laboratory, classroom, dormitory and office spaces and may also house potential partnerships with local and Tribal entities.

