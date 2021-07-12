With Shutter Creek Correctional Institution scheduled to permanently close in January 2022, community leaders were given one final chance to save the state prison.
State Rep. Boomer Wright said he convinced Gov. Kate Brown to listen to the community before moving ahead with her proposal to shutter the facility outside Lakeside.
On Wednesday, community leaders were given 30 minutes to make a presentation to Brown, a move Wright hopes will make the governor reconsider her decision to close the facility.
In her budget proposal for the 2021 legislative session, Brown proposed closing three state prisons – Shutter Creek, Warner Creek near Lakeview and Mill Creek Correctional Facility near Salem.
But after meeting with the Lakeview community, Brown walked back plans to close Warner Creek. Wright said that gave him hope, so he approached the governor.
“I spent about three weeks talking with representatives from the governor’s office after I heard Lakeview had the meeting with governor, and afterward she decided not to close the facility,” Wright said.
Wright said during the meeting he and Sen. Dick Anderson were joined by staff at Shutter Creek, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, Reedsport Mayor Linda McCollum, a local doctor, a fire prevention expert, representatives from local schools and the mayor and city manager in Lakeside. The goal was to showcase how vital Shutter Creek is to the local communities and urge the governor to give the minimum-security facility near North Bend a second chance.
“I’m hopeful,” Wright said Tuesday. “I think once we give her the facts, which I’m not sure she had heard, she might reconsider. She’s amenable, so I’m hopeful.”
Wright said his part of the presentation would be on the economy and the impact closing the prison would have.
“Overall, for the two counties, we’re looking at 130 impacted jobs to a tune of about $8.8 million,” Wright said.
The jobs include 79 at Shutter Creek and another 51 directly linked to the facility.
With only 30 minutes to make their pitch, those involved were working together to come up with a proper presentation.
“We’re practicing tonight,” Wright said Tuesday. “We have had one session already. This is going to be very choreographed. We chatted with the people of Lakeview to see how they did it.”
Shutter Creek is a unique facility in Oregon because it is designed to get inmates nearing the end of their sentence ready to be integrated back into the community. The facility offers education and job training so inmates can be released and quickly become active in their new communities.
Wright said with the state flush with money, there should be no hurry to close Shutter Creek.
“I think the consensus behind this has a lot to do with Measure 110,” he said. “However, with every new bill and law, that’s going into effect, you need to give it some time. We’re putting the cart in front of the horse. In another year, let’s take a look at it again.”
Measure 110 decriminalized most drug possession in the state, making possession of even the hardest drugs a civil case rather than a criminal case. With the measure now law, many expect there to be fewer inmates in state prisons.
Wright said he’s not certain how long Brown will need to decide, but he is eager to hear an answer.
“We’ll give her some time to think about it, and then I’ll get back to her within a week,” he said.
