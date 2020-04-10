LAKESIDE — An inmate at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has contracted the novel coronavirus.
The Oregon Department of Corrections Facilities posted the information Thursday night on its COVID-19 tracker that shows how many staff and adults in custody have confirmed cases of the virus at various corrections facilities around the state.
Shutter Creek Correctional Institution confirmed the case over the phone with The World on Thursday morning.
The inmate is a male who was transferred to the facility on March 11 from another facility in Oregon. He is no longer at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and has been transferred to a location where he can receive 24-hour medical care.
All inmates at the Lakeside facility are now being checked for symptoms of COVID-19. The facility plans to give tests to those who are showing symptoms.
“We have been taking steps for the last four or five weeks at all of our institutions to social distance the best we can, to sanitize more frequently, to educate everyone in our custody and all of our employees about the positive benefits and importance of washing hands,” said Jennifer Black, the communications manager at the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“The largest step that we’ve taken to keep our employees and people in custody safe has been closing visiting and shutting our doors to volunteers. We’ve done that to try to stop the spread.”
Shutter Creek Correctional Institute is a minimum security prison for individuals who will be released within four years or who qualify for minimum custody. The facility can hold as many as 302 inmates at one time.
At the facility, Oregon.gov notes that inmates work on the site in the “kitchen and dining hall, warehouse, receiving and discharge, laundry, landscaping, and as facility orderlies….”
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In