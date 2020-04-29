COOS COUNTY — As positive cases of the novel coronavirus have moved from adults in custody to employees at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, there have been growing concerns about the possibility of transmission in the community. And that concern has been directly felt by employees at Shutter Creek.
“It’s just sad how some of the staff have been treated,” said an anonymous source who is familiar with the employee situation at Shutter Creek. The source noted that employees are being pushed away both in discussions online and at some local businesses.
On Monday a second employee at Shutter Creek tested positive, bringing the total amount of local cases up to 15. Coos Health and Wellness has reported that those two employees have been in “close contact” with an estimated six total individuals.
“The stories I hear daily just isn't right. The families are stressed to the max,” stated a source citing negative messages being sent to employees. This is on top of general stresses that come with the job that now include being scared of a disease. “Having to go to work and not know is this the day I am forced to stay for another shift cause my fellow co-worker has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Over the weekend, Coos Health and Wellness issued a statement about the community coming together during this global pandemic.
“As public health officials continue contact tracing, we understand the community’s concern regarding the health and safety of Coos County and request the community to be mindful that the staff from (Shutter Creek Correctional Institution) are individuals that help make up the fabric of our community,” read a press release from Coos Health and Wellness.
Colette S. Peters, the Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, was also quoted in the release.
“I would like to ask and thank all community members for treating DOC employees, and similar essential personnel and first responders, with compassion. Correctional employees, from officers, to nurses, to food services are essential workers and should be treated as such. These men and women are your neighbors and friends, who need community support during this difficult time,” said Peters.
“Thank you in advance for your kindly efforts. I could not be more proud of the Oregon Department of Corrections during this difficult time and am especially proud of our entire team at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. I am filled with deep gratitude toward all of you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In