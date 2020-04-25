HAUSER — An employee at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has tested positive for the coronavirus. Coos Health and Wellness announced the positive case on Saturday afternoon.
“Coos Health & Wellness reports the (ninth) confirmed case of COVID-19 in Coos County. This is the first confirmed case spread through community transmission. The individual in question is an employee of Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, the origin of previous cases,” read part of the press release.
“Our Public Health Division is conducting the required contact tracing to ensure we understand the full scope of the situation and take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our community and adults in custody.”
As of Saturday, eight adults in custody had tested positive for coronavirus at Shutter Creek. On Friday Coos Health and Wellness estimated that there were about 20 employees that had been tested but the exact number is not known.
“It is not possible for DOC to know how many employees have been tested for COVID-19 as that information is not always shared with the agency and is protected health information. DOC reports the self-disclosed confirmed employee cases of COVID-19 on the DOC website’s tracking page,” read a brief from the DOC that was sent out on Friday afternoon.
The first positive case of coronavirus was reported on April 9. This past week has seen the number of cases continue to rise at the minimum security facility. The second and third cases were reported at the beginning of the week and additional positive cases have been coming in each day.
On Friday, Coos Health and Wellness reported that there were five pending tests for adults in custody at Shutter Creek. Additionally, three adults in custody have been released from the institution within the past two weeks.
