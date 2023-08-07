Help remove invasive ivy at Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay during its annual ivy pull 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Invasive species of ivy are prevalent throughout the Pacific Northwest and tend outcompete native plants and ornamentals in gardens. Assist park rangers in identifying and eradicating the weed from the park property and learn about the upkeep and history of the gardens.
Participants should pack water, a sack lunch and gloves if they have them. Rangers also recommend dressing for the weather and wearing closed-toe shoes. Participants should also be prepared to travel a short distance on uneven ground to the service site be prepared to work with hand tools.
Shore Acres features a formal garden with plants and flowers from all over the world. It includes a Japanese-style garden with lily pond and two curated rose gardens that include All-American Rose Selections. Something is in bloom almost every day of the year: the first spring bulbs pop up in late February; rhododendrons and azaleas soon follow; roses bloom through the summer; and dahlias appear August through mid-October.
