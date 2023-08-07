Shore Acres ivy pull
Contributed photo

Help remove invasive ivy at Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay during its annual ivy pull 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Invasive species of ivy are prevalent throughout the Pacific Northwest and tend outcompete native plants and ornamentals in gardens. Assist park rangers in identifying and eradicating the weed from the park property and learn about the upkeep and history of the gardens.

