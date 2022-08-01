Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park will open this year Nov. 24-Dec. 31 with a new timed entry system for visitors to park their vehicles 4-9 p.m. A $5 vehicle parking ticket assigned to a date and entry time of the visitors’ choice is needed to enter the show. The event parking fee is the same as the normal day-use parking permit price for the park.

Holiday Lights visitors must reserve their spot and then have their ticket for parking ready to show the ranger at the booth when they arrive at their selected times. Visitors will no longer have the option to purchase a parking permit on site to park and attend. “We’re excited that the Friends of Shore Acres will host Holiday Lights again in 2022 and that this timed entry system will help keep the flow of traffic moving during this very popular event,” says Lee Ricci, park manager for the Sunset Bay Management Unit.

