Holiday Lights 2
Timed entry and parking reservations for the Holiday Lights event at Shore Acres State Park are now available online. The event runs Nov. 23-Dec. 31, and parking time slots are available for 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.  A reservation is needed for a vehicle to park at the event and includes entry for everyone inside the car.

“The new entry system launched last year with the support of the Friends of Shore Acres,” says Lee Ricci, park manager for the Sunset Bay Management Unit. “Visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and we’ve worked with the Friends to continue the system this year. Visitors said they appreciated the quick entry into the parking area without waiting in long lines on the road. Plus, the system improved safety for everyone traveling on the Cape Arago Highway, and smoothed out the process overall.”

