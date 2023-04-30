Volunteers can sign up online for the two events held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, and Friday, June 16, at Shore Acres State Park, 89526 Cape Arago Highway.
Tasks include weeding, trimming, mowing, mulching, painting, staining, picking up trash and pulling invasive weeds in the botanical gardens.
Participants should pack water, a sack lunch and gloves if they have them. Rangers also recommend dressing for the weather and wearing closed-toe shoes.
Participants should also be prepared to travel a short distance on uneven ground to the service site and be prepared to work with hand tools.
The two beautification events will help get the park ready for Rose Sunday June 18, a celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father’s Day that includes rose viewing, Garden House open house, refreshments and information displays from the South Coast Rose Society.
Shore Acres features a formal garden with plants and flowers from all over the world. It includes a Japanese-style garden with lily pond and two curated rose gardens that include All-American Rose Selections. Something is in bloom almost every day of the year: the first spring bulbs pop up in late February; rhododendrons and azaleas soon follow; roses bloom through the summer; and dahlias appear August through mid-October.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In