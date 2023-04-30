Shore Acres Days

Shore Acres State Park is seeking volunteers to work during two events to help spruce up the garden before the summer tourist season arrives.

 Contributed photo

Volunteers can sign up online for the two events held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, and Friday, June 16, at Shore Acres State Park, 89526 Cape Arago Highway.

Tasks include weeding, trimming, mowing, mulching, painting, staining, picking up trash and pulling invasive weeds in the botanical gardens.

