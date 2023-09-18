Members of the Coquille Police and Fire Department are overly excited to announce that we will be presenting their 11th annual Shop with Heroes! This program helps impoverished children within the Coquille School District have a memorable and special Christmas.
Thanks to community donations, we are able to bus the children and chaperones to Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas presents. When they return to Coquille, the children will have lunch provided and the opportunity to meet Santa.
This event will take place On Saturday, December 16.
Coquille is extremely grateful for the contributions received in the past from local citizens, businesses, and community service organizations and we are looking forward to your contributions again this year. If you have questions or are interested in donating to this wonderful program.
8:30 a.m. - Breakfast & Child Check-In - Coquille High School (doors do not open until 8:30 am)
9:30 a.m. - Busses Depart for Wal-Mart
11 a.m.-noon - Busses Depart for Coquille
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Lunch Provided for Children and Volunteers
12:30 p.m. - Children must be Picked up at Coquille High School Cafeteria
Donations can be made in person at Coquille City Hall or at the Coquille Police Department. Donations may also be mailed to Coquille Police Department at 851 North Central Blvd, Coquille OR 97423.
Please make checks payable to the Coquille Police Department or the City of Coquille. Tax receipts are available upon request.
Please remember this is to help impoverished children within our community. Coquille Police and Fire Departments need your help this Christmas Season, let’s pull together and give these kids a great Christmas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In