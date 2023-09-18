Shop with Heroes

The Coquille Police and Fire Departments will host Shop with Heroes to help provide needy children with Christmas gifts. Thanks to donations from the community, the children get to shop for their own gifts.

 Contributed photo

Members of the Coquille Police and Fire Department are overly excited to announce that we will be presenting their 11th annual Shop with Heroes! This program helps impoverished children within the Coquille School District have a memorable and special Christmas.

Thanks to community donations, we are able to bus the children and chaperones to Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas presents. When they return to Coquille, the children will have lunch provided and the opportunity to meet Santa.

