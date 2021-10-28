Christmas joy

For years, children in need have been given a special Christmas treat during the annual Christmas Shop with Heroes program with the Coquille police and fire departments. The shopping day is scheduled Dec. 18 this year.

Members of the Coquille police and fire department are overly excited to be able to bus children from the Coquille School District to Walmart to purchase Christmas presents and help brighten their holiday season. On Saturday December 18, first responders will host the annual Christmas Shop with the Heroes program. They are extremely grateful for the contributions received in the past from local citizens, businesses and community service organizations and are looking forward to your contributions again this year.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

8:30 a.m.-Breakfast and Child Check In - Coquille High School (doors do not open until 8:30)

9:30 a.m. - Buses depart for Walmart

11 a.m. -Noon - Buses depart for Coquille

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Lunch provided for children and volunteers

12:30 p.m. – Children must be picked up at Coquille High School cafeteria

Donations can be made in person at Coquille City Hall, Coquille Police Department and at the Coquille Fire Hall.

Donations may also be mailed to Coquille Police Dept., 851 North Central Blvd., Coquille OR 97423.

Please make checks payable to city of Coquille.

Tax receipts are available upon request.

Please remember this is to help impoverished children within our community. Coquille Police and Fire Departments need your help this holiday season, lets pull together and give these kids a great Christmas.

