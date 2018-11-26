COOS BAY — Downtown Coos Bay filled up quickly with shoppers as hundreds of people joined in this year’s “Shop Small Saturday” event.
Over a dozen stores participated, offering free apple cider and eggnog to shoppers as they browsed around searching for the perfect holiday gift.
Katrina Christensen, owner of Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor, has been in business for over 17 years and said she credits the store’s success from the support and loyalty she receives daily from her customers.
“I think my customers are like family,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people turn out and give their support, which is what ‘Shop Small Saturday’ is all about.”
Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor specializes in selling unique home décor items, women’s clothing, accessories and a few accent furniture pieces. Christensen said this year her store’s sales have been up in comparison to previous years and she’s noticed customers have begun their holiday shopping a lot sooner.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association sponsored the day’s “Noggin’ Along Cider Stroll,” and offered shoppers a commemorative mug for those who presented receipts from downtown businesses totaling over $100.
CBDA board member Julie Graham was among the group’s volunteers who assisted in handing out mugs to customers at Jennie's Shoes. While examining receipts, Graham said the group kept a chart to track exactly how much folks were spending and where they chose to do their holiday shopping.
People shop Saturday at Tru Furniture , one of many stops during a “Shop Small Saturday” event in downtown Coos Bay.
“We’ve had a lot of people spend well over $100 and have received multiple mugs for it,” Graham said. “It’s been great to see local businesses getting this kind of support … people should keep shopping locally throughout the whole year.”
“Shop Small Saturday” is part of a national campaign by American Express to encourage residents during the holiday season to shop at their local businesses. According to its website, since 2010 customers have spent about $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants around the country.
“If it wasn’t for my customers I wouldn’t be here,” said Suzy Gibbs, owner of Jennie’s Shoes. “I had a customer, who had lived here many years ago, come in from Roseburg to shop with her family. She knew us and she knew we would be able to help her and meet her needs.”
Jennie’s Shoes, which opened in 1940 as Fashion Shoe Store, offers customers a wide range of shoes and services including customized shoe fittings.
Jayson Wartnik, 45, was among the many customers who received a free mug Saturday, which featured an etching of the Marshfield District logo. While Wartnik admits he does enjoy shopping at big retail stores, he said it’s equally important to him and his wife to shop locally too.
People shop with beverages and cupcakes Saturday at Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor, one of many stops during a “Shop Small Saturday” event in d…
“We wanted to come downtown and support the smaller shops,” Wartnik said. “We have found some unique gifts and just enjoyed being out today.”