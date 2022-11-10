The Coos Bay Downtown Association invites the community to attend Shop Small Saturday on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Coos Bay. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run all day with specials and door prizes at participating downtown businesses.
Shop Small Saturday encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and to embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition. Shoppers who spend $100, or more, in the downtown district between November 11 and November 26, can turn in their receipts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennie’s Shoes on November 26, for a beautiful Marshfield District commemorative mug. Shoppers can also purchase a mug for $10. A limited supply of the collectible mugs will be available, so don’t miss out!
