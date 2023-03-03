On March 3, 2023 at 12:38 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the Charleston Fire Department located at 92342 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay, OR.

Deputy Francis was in the area and arrived on scene almost immediately. Deputy Francis located one subject shot and was instrumental in rendering life-saving aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The other subject involved (shooter) was also on scene and had called 911 for police response after the incident. The subject who had been shot was identified as Tony J. Madrigal (37) years of age of Coos Bay. The (shooter) was identified as Lane L. Klink (55) years of age also of Coos Bay.



