On March 3, 2023 at 12:38 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the Charleston Fire Department located at 92342 Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay, OR.
Deputy Francis was in the area and arrived on scene almost immediately. Deputy Francis located one subject shot and was instrumental in rendering life-saving aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The other subject involved (shooter) was also on scene and had called 911 for police response after the incident. The subject who had been shot was identified as Tony J. Madrigal (37) years of age of Coos Bay. The (shooter) was identified as Lane L. Klink (55) years of age also of Coos Bay.
Mr. Madrigal was transported to Bay Area Hospital for a single gunshot wound and Mr. Klink reminded on scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement investigating the incident.
Prior to the incident Mr. Madrigal and Mr. Klink had both been operating separate motorcycles in the city of Coos Bay and were both traveling westbound on Newmark Ave. At some point Mr. Madrigal attempted to run Mr. Klink, who had a passenger, off the roadway.
Mr. Madrigal continued to chase Mr. Klink at a high rate of speed yelling for him to pull over. Mr. Klink finally pulled over in the Charleston Fire Hall parking lot located at 92342 Cape Arago, Coos Bay, Oregon.
It was reported Mr. Madrigal un-sheathed a large (12 inch) knife and aggressively advanced towards Mr. Klink. Mr. Madrigal reportedly stated he was a, “Free Soul,” and was upset about the patches on Mr. Klink’s jacket.
Mr. Klink gave a verbal warning to Mr. Madrigal who continued to advance towards Mr. Klink still brandishing the knife. Mr. Klink then unholstered his firearm and fired one round striking Mr. Madrigal. Mr. Klink then immediately called 911 for police response.
Mr. Madrigal was contacted at Bay Area Hospital who admitted telling Mr. Klink to pull over and advancing towards Mr. Klink to talk about the road rage incident. Mr. Madrigal said at that point he was shot. Mr. Madrigal denied possessing a knife and stated, “It was just an accident.” Mr. Madrigal stated he was not a, “Free soul,” as had been reported.
A knife approximately 12 inches in length and a firearm was recovered from the scene.
The investigation has been completed and as a result Tony J. Madrigal (37) years of age of Coos Bay is being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on the charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize Deputy Hannah Francis for her fast and decisive life-saving actions. We would also like to thank the Charleston Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance for the fast response and outstanding medical care.
