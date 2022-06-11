Multiple calls reporting shots fired near downtown Coos Bay on Sunday turned out to be no cause for concern.
Coos Bay police responded in an effort to find the location of the shots fired reports and apparently determined someone was target practicing on private property outside the city limits.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar said Monday he had received no reports on the incident, but he said discharging of firearms is illegal in the city under almost every circumstance.
"You can't discharge a firearm within the city limits on private property of public property," Chapanar said. "That actually extends to pellet guns, anything powered by a primer or by air."
The city of North Bend has a similar ordinance, making it illegal to shoot a gun inside the city, even on private property.
Chapanar said the city's ordinance related to firearms can be viewed on the city's website, but the bottom line is it is against city ordinance to shoot a gun in the city.
Chapanar said the police department gets very few calls related to guns being fired that turn out to be inside the city limits, but he said it is no uncommon to her gunshots.
"We get calls like that," he said. "If the nights are quiet and the wind is blowing in, you can hear them."
In addition, the police department has a firing range it uses where the shots can be heard in the Empire area.
While shooting a gun is illegal inside the city limits, it is allowed on private property outside of the city.
"The county does not have the same municipal ordinances or city codes," Chapanar said.
