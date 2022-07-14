Three local sheriff's are throwing their support behind Republican Alek Skarlatos in the congressional race to replace Peter DeFazio.
Sheriff Craig Zanni in Coos County, Sheriff John Ward in Curry County and Sheriff John Hanlin in Douglas County threw their support behind Skarlatos in the race against Democrat Val Hoyle.
Ward said Skarlatos is the right person to help combat the increase in crime seen across the region.
“Across the country, crime is rising, it’s moving into our suburbs and rural communities, and I’m proud to stand with Alek Skarlatos, who has always stood with law enforcement,” said Ward. “With Alek Skarlatos, law enforcement will have an ally in Congress who will ensure we have the resources necessary to protect our communities.”
Skarlatos is a former National Guard soldier, and he said he will stand with law enforcement if elected.
“I am honored to have the support of Curry County Sheriff John Ward,” said Skarlatos. “If elected, I will support the brave police officers who are keeping our rural communities safe, and I will always stand up to the Democrats in Washington who support this crazy idea to defund the police.”
While Skarlatos received the support of the three sheriffs, Hoyle also received support this week as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was endorsing Hoyle in the 4th Congressional District.
Hoyle and Skarlatos are vying to the replace DeFazio, who is retiring after decades of service as representative of the Fourth District. Voters will choose the next congressional representative in November.
