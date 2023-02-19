Sgt. Matt Smith from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office (Marine Division) petitioned the Coos County Board of Commissioners to use federal funding allotted to Coos County to renew a marine asset to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
The “Safe Boat” was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office several years ago and has served in several water rescues, marine events, and general marine patrol. This vessel has unfortunately been in storage for over a year with unrepaired damage that was too costly to fix within the standard budget the Sheriff’s Office has to work with.
The Board of Commissioners found this to be an acceptable use of federal funding and voted to have this vessel repaired and restored to duty within the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.
As of February 9, Sgt. Smith was able to pick up the fully repaired, “Safe Boat,” from the repair facility in Bremerton, Washington. This vessel is now fully functional and ready to assist in keeping the waterways of Coos County safe for all.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Coos County Board of Commissioners for understanding the importance of refurbishing this vessel not only for the community but also for the staff of the Sheriff’s Office to carry out their day-to-day operations.
