Safe Boat

The safe boat the Coos County Sheriff's Office uses for water rescues, marine events and patrol was recently repaired and is back in service.

 Contributed photo

Sgt. Matt Smith from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office (Marine Division) petitioned the Coos County Board of Commissioners to use federal funding allotted to Coos County to renew a marine asset to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.

The “Safe Boat” was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office several years ago and has served in several water rescues, marine events, and general marine patrol. This vessel has unfortunately been in storage for over a year with unrepaired damage that was too costly to fix within the standard budget the Sheriff’s Office has to work with.



