The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that Search and Rescue, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT) and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office all received grants from community partners at the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Coquille Community Tribal Fund.
Search and Rescue received the amount of $5170, which will be used to increase the teams capability by purchasing the StarLink satellite system and a mapping program which will be able to actively track searchers and areas which have been searched. In addition, this mapping program called SAR Topo will assist the team in forecasting search missions in the area being searched.
SCINT received $32,689, which will be used to supplement the operational costs of the team. These funds will be actively used to investigate the predators who sell and manufacture narcotics within our community.
Lastly, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received $20,000, which will be used to purchase an instrument called TruNarc which will allow members of law enforcement to accurately identify narcotics without actually having touching the substance, or unpackaging it. This will enable deputies to presumptively identify substances and better bring the individuals in possession of it to prosecution.
On February 3, Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio accepted the grants on behalf of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at a ceremony at the Mill Hotel and Casino.
