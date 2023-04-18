On April 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gray and Office Manager Melissa Hager were recognized at the Board of Commissioners Meeting in Coquille for their actions in late March 2023 preventing a severe potential incident at the Mill Casino in North Bend.
Both were awarded the Sheriff’s Office Medal of Merit, presented by Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio. We are very proud of both of them for their actions that day. The original press release of the event follows.
•••Coos Bay man arrested at Mill Casino for felon in possession of a firearm.•••
On March 29th, 2023, several members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, along with two Coquille Tribal Police Officers, were attending a meeting with Timber representatives from multiple timber companies at the Mill Casino. The meeting was taking place upstairs, overlooking the hotel side entrance.
Melissa, the Officer Manager for the Sheriff’s Office, noticed a suspicious-looking man walking towards the entrance of the Hotel from the parking lot and made Deputy Gray aware. While Melissa and Deputy Gray watched the man from the window, they noticed him pull a mask over his face, take a handgun from his pocket, and move it to the inside of his jacket.
All law enforcement officers at the meeting quickly moved downstairs and confronted the subject, who was identified as Gary D. Danielson (32) of Coos Bay.
Mr. Danielson was immediately taken into custody. A loaded 9mm handgun was seized from the inside of his jacket. North Bend Police responded at the request of the Sheriff’s Office and transported Mr. Danielson to the Coos County Jail on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
It is unknown what Mr. Danielson’s intentions were; however, we are very proud of our local law enforcement officers for always remaining vigilant.
