Justin Gray and Melissa Hager

Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gray and Office Manager Melissa Hager were recognized.

 The Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On April 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gray and Office Manager Melissa Hager were recognized at the Board of Commissioners Meeting in Coquille for their actions in late March 2023 preventing a severe potential incident at the Mill Casino in North Bend.

Both were awarded the Sheriff’s Office Medal of Merit, presented by Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio. We are very proud of both of them for their actions that day. The original press release of the event follows.

•••Coos Bay man arrested at Mill Casino for felon in possession of a firearm.•••

2
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments