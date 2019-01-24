COOS COUNTY — Early Wednesday afternoon, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies and their K-9 partners tracked down Ian Geer, 27, after he fled from deputies.
Geer had three outstanding warrants from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants ranged from failure to appear to resisting arrest. According to deputies, Geer had cautions for assaultive behavior toward law enforcement.
When a deputy attempted to contact Geer, he subsequently fled into a heavily wooded area on foot. K-9 Raven was called to the scene to conduct a criminal apprehension track for Geer. According to a press release, K-9 Raven tracked for approximately 1.5 miles through extremely rugged terrain.
K-9 Raven flushed Geer back out to Seven Devils Road where a citizen reported seeing him running toward SW 11th Street. K-9 Odin responded to this location and was deployed to continue the criminal apprehension track. K-9 Odin tracked for approximately 400 yards and located Geer.
Geer was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail.