The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 on patrol and would like to introduce the community to K9 Eros.
Eros, a 3-year-old German Shepherd from Germany was acquired by DCSO last week after testing several available dogs in California. Funding for the new K9 was made possible to a generous gift by an anonymous member of the community. Deputy Oscar Rosas, an experienced K9 handler, and Eros will be partnered together.
“The team will bond and train together over the next several months before beginning to patrol together,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “For now, the team will focus building a bond and interacting with each other. Deputy Rosas and Eros will then undergo a several week training program with a master trainer to become certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association,” O’Dell added.
K9 Eros joins K9s Zoro and Ozzy at the Sheriff’s Office. The current Sheriff’s K9 program began in 2013 when the agency acquired K9 Grim, who passed away unexpectedly in September after serving over 8 years.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to have K9 Eros as a partner and thankful for the opportunity to handle another dog,” Deputy Rosas said.
Lt. O’Dell said “The support of our community who sees the value of these dogs as a policing tool is amazing. We are grateful for the support”
The Sheriff's Office K9 program, consisting of three K9 teams, is supported financially by private donations and the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs, a non-profit organization whose mission is to support local police K9 teams. Bailey's Veterinary Clinic provides medical care for the Sheriff's Office K9 program while Coastal Farm and Ranch Supply provides food.
