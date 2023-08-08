Hit and Run
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On August 7th, 2023, around 3:53 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a report of a Hit and Run near Coos Sumer Lane and Selander Road in Coos Bay.

Deputy M.R. Smith arrived to find a power line in the roadway. A power pole on the ground also left the residence without power. Power company employees were diligently working to restore power to the family home. It was determined that the incident was around 2:20 pm, based on when the power company received the initial call for service.

