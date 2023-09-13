On September 3 at 12:20 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls of shots being fired in the woods near the intersection of Walker Lane and Seven Devils Road. Several callers expressed concern due to the incident a few weeks ago involving shots fired near the exact location, which left one man injured.
A sheriff’s deputy responded to the location and heard the shots also. The deputy checked the area, including the woods, and located the shooters. The boys, 12 and 13, had gotten the keys to grandpa’s gun safe, unlocked it, and decided to do some target shooting. The boys were shooting safely with a backstop in place and wearing hearing protection. The two young men did not know the angst they were causing all the residents in the area.
