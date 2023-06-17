Sheriff’s Office participates in Gay 90s parade
Contributed photo

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office makes community involvement a priority. One way of being involved is taking part in community celebrations around the county. Last weekend, the sheriff’s department was well represented in the Gay 90s parade in Coquille. Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio, the Mounted Posse and other sheriff’s office members participated in the parade.

