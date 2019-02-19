COOS COUNTY — Senate Bill 501, written by a student group known as Students for Change, is the most stringent bill involving gun rights for Oregonians and will be discussed this legislative session.
The most stringent part of the bill is a permit that firearm owners would be required to have issued to them through their local county sheriff’s office. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office weighed in on the subject.
“The Sheriff’s stance is that he doesn’t anticipate that SB 501 is going to go through,” said Sgt. Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. “If it goes forward then we’ll pay more attention to it, but the legislation on it hasn’t even been met yet.”
Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni considers the bill to be sort of a longshot. It was written by a group of Lake Oswego teens formed last year after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, and Sen. Rob Wagner, D- Tualatin, submitted the bill on the students' behalf.
“I don’t know what the sheriff would do if the chips came down. He didn’t want to comment on whether or not he would abide or defy state law. Though it’s not his intent to defy state laws,” Fabrizio said.
If passed, those seeking this new permit would have to be at least 21 years old, with no criminal convictions, no violations of a restraining or stalking order, no use of illegal controlled substances, and be able to provide proof of completing a firearms safety course.
Even with the requirements met a sheriff could still deny a permit if he or she "has reasonable grounds to believe" that they are likely to be a danger to themselves or others.
The bill would also require all "large-capacity" magazines be altered, given to law enforcement, or disposed of within 180 days after passage. With the bill defining "large-capacity magazine" as: "an ammunition feeding device, whether fixed or detachable, with the capacity to accept more than five rounds of ammunition."
Other restrictions include capping at 20 the number of rounds of ammunition a person could receive in a 30-day period, exempting shooting ranges. Requiring firearms be stored with a trigger or cable lock or in a locked container when not carried or within reach of the gun's owner. Gun owners would be required to report the loss of a firearm within 24 hours.