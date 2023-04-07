On April 7, 2023, at 3:52 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a “Text to 911” call from a woman at Park Creek Campground, located off Middle Creek, stating her husband and daughter were lost in the woods.
Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers C. Stone, A. Ott, and Trainee J. Wymore combined their skills and worked as a team to gather information via text and relay it to Sgt. Smith and Deputies Gray, Kent, and M.R. Smith.
With darkness looming and receiving information that the missing child was (14), Dispatchers were able to ping the phone of the father and received grid coordinates. At about 6:00 p.m., Deputies in the area were able to respond to these coordinates, where they located the man and his daughter.
Although tired and hungry the man and his daughter were unharmed and reunited with their family.
We can’t thank Dispatchers C. Stone, A. Ott, and J. Wymore enough for their professionalism and for always going above and beyond to get us every piece of information possible to help reunited loved ones when one goes missing.
