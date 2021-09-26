The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of K9 Grim.
Grim, a German Shepherd born in the Czech Republic on October 3, 2011, was acquired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013 after receiving a generous donation from an anonymous community member. Grim actively served the community faithfully until the day of his passing.
Initially, Grim was partnered with then Deputy Jon Dorland. Following Dorland’s promotion, Grim was partnered with Deputy Oscar Rosas. Grim was successful with both handlers and paved the way for the sheriff’s office to expand its K9 program.
During the course of his career, Grim had 111 finds and captures and assisted in 114 other incidents and arrests. Grim earned the title of “Top Dog” two years in a row at the Springfield K9 Competition.
Last Friday, Grim was taken to Bailey’s Veterinary Clinic in Roseburg when he began to display some lethargy. Doctors determined that Grim had developed cancer and one of the masses had ruptured causing internal bleeding, sparking the need for emergency surgery. Following surgery, the difficult decision was made that it was in Grim’s best interest to be put to sleep.
“We’ve all experienced the loyalty of our canine family members. That same loyalty and bond between a well-trained police K9 and its handler is immeasurable,” remarked Sheriff John Hanlin. “K9 Grim was a beloved officer of the sheriff’s office and will be greatly missed.”
The sheriff’s office would like to express its deep gratitude and thanks to all who have supported Grim over the years. The support the community provides is invaluable to the success of the K9 program. A special note of gratitude goes to the anonymous donor, Bailey’s Veterinary Clinic, Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs, Coastal Farm and Feed and Roseburg Pet Crematorium for their unwavering support. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation in Grim’s memory may do so by mailing it to:
Friends of UV K9 Programs
PO Box 213
Roseburg, OR 97470
Checks should be made payable to Friends of UV K9 Programs with “K9 Grim” in the memo line.
