Sheriff Gabriel Fabrizio poses with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

Sheriff Gabriel Fabrizio poses with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden after giving Wyden a t-shirt honoring the K-9 program.

 Contributed photo

I’ve always said law enforcement is a dynamic environment. While some procedures remain the same as they were 40 years ago, the whole career field drastically changes every year. Right now we work with legislation that can be challenging, and we’re all trying to think of alternative programs or procedures that can best serve our citizens.  

I met with Senator Ron Wyden over the weekend. While we have some differing ideologies, he was really open to exploring new avenues in areas where I expressed concern, and has offered support in some of those areas.

