I’ve always said law enforcement is a dynamic environment. While some procedures remain the same as they were 40 years ago, the whole career field drastically changes every year. Right now we work with legislation that can be challenging, and we’re all trying to think of alternative programs or procedures that can best serve our citizens.
I met with Senator Ron Wyden over the weekend. While we have some differing ideologies, he was really open to exploring new avenues in areas where I expressed concern, and has offered support in some of those areas.
One of those areas is in drug trafficking. The senator said he would support our application to HIDTA, or the “high intensity drug trafficking area” program. It’s a federal program that will allow us access to grants or funding we otherwise wouldn’t get. Drug enforcement, going after dealers and supply routes, is one of the biggest priorities of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. It has to be, the illicit use and trade of drugs is killing us. Both literally and metaphorically.
I was also able to express my concern about security and enforcement of smuggling routes as the county goes forward with a new container terminal. We briefly touched on the idea of task forces with homeland security, or customs enforcement. That’s still very burgeoning, but is among the many potential problems for which we’re trying to anticipate and prepare.
We need to work together; local, state and federal government entities. Partisan politics are less important than result oriented partnerships and programs, and I’m happy to say Senator Wyden’s support could very well facilitate an increased capability we may not otherwise have.
