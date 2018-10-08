COOS COUNTY — To help local voters choose who to check off on their November ballots, the League of Women Voters of Coos County is presenting a candidates forum.
The event is Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Coos Bay City Hall, located at 500 Central Ave.
“The public is invited and will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates,” announced a press release from the non-partisan group.
The Oct. 23 forum will feature Coos County Commissioners Position 2 candidates Katy Eymann and John Sweet, as well as Coos County Sheriff candidates Craig Zanni and M.A. Kinnaird.
“The League of Women Voters of Coos County ... provides candidates forums as a voters’ service project to encourage active and informed participation in government,” the release said.
For more information, contact LWVCC Forum Chair Suzanne Grami at 541-260-2028 or LWVCC President Susan Thornton at 541-297-8305.