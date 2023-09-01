Shark beaching
Contributed photo

Leslie Johnson was walking down Horsefall Beach last week when she saw a man with two dogs with a big fish at their feet. As Johnson got closer, she realized the fish was, in fact a shark. Johnson and the man watched as what turned out to be a salmon shark stuggled out of the water. While the two were afraid of touching the shark, it finally was able to get back in the water and return to the ocean.

