The headlines in recent times tell a story - empty shelves, delays in shipping, stores struggling to keep food on the shelves.
Grant Wartnick has an answer for those concerned - grow your own food. To help others interested in growing produce, Wartnick and the Coquille Valley Seed Community hosted a seed giveaway last Saturday at the Coos Head Food Coop.
Wartnick said he has always enjoyed growing his own food, but with questions hanging over the supply chain, Wartnick has never been happier to grown his own.
"We live in uncommon times," Wartnick said Saturday. "If somebody has food, that takes care of one of your needs. If we have a community that does it together, it can take care of many needs."
That is the whole concept behind the Coquille Valley Seed Community. Every member enjoys growing and many specialize in a specific kind of fruit or vegetable. By sharing their knowledge, and their seeds, the community helps all the members expand what the can produce.
Wartnick said the Coquille Valley Seed Community has been great for him since he joined in 2015. A past president and current board member, Wartnick said his goal is to get as many people as possible growing their own food.
"When I came back to Oregon, I wanted to help people grow their own food," Wartnick said. "The Coquille Valley Seed Community is a group that allows people to do that. It was a group that was doing my mission, so it was a no brainer to join."
Wartnick, who owns South Coast Garden Starters LLC, said he specializes in growing mustard greens, but he is learning to expand what he can produce.
"I love gardening with others," he said. "I'm not as good at gardening by myself. This year, I'm planning to grow potatoes that got from some members."
While growing produce is the goal of all community members, the group's name tells an even deeper story. The members love to grow things from seed while also collecting and preserving seeds for future years. To share their knowledge and seeds, the community hosts a seed exchange every year, where members bring what they have and trade with others.
The community has attracted up to 80 people to some seed exchanges, but like most things it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wartnick said monthly meetings were cancelled and the seed exchanges went virtual. But a few weeks ago, the community got back to in person with their seed exchange in 2022. The leftover seeds and plants were brought to Coos Bay on Saturday to share with anyone who wants to grow their own food.
"We want to be reproducers," Wartnick said. "We want to help others grow their own food."
One goal to make that happen was helping start a seed library at the North Bend Public Library, which is now up and running.
Another advantage to the Coquille Valley Seed Community is the seeds that are used are proven to be effective along the South Coast.
"It's locally grown, so it's adapted to our area," Wartnick said.
The Coquille Valley Seed Community is open to any growers in Coos, Douglas and Curry counties. Many of the founders are still active and sharing knowledge and seeds.
"They have incredible knowledge," Wartnick said. "They kind of passed the torch on to us. We're trying to make sure it's alive and vibrant."
While the community members regularly share amongst themselves, opening it up to the general public was something new.
"This is the first time we've done something like this," Wartnick said. "It looks like people are really enjoying it and getting a lot of things to grow."
To learn more about the Coquille Valley Seed Community, visit seedcommunity.org.
