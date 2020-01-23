The timber industry for decades drove the economy in Oregon, a state where nearly half of the land is forest. Today, the industry has changed. Logging in federal forests, once a major source of lumber, is a fraction of what it was before environmental restrictions.
But the state continues to lead the country in lumber production because of logging on privately owned land, which happens increasingly under the management of investment firms and pension funds rather than local timber companies.
Reporters Tony Schick, of Oregon Public Broadcasting, and Rob Davis, of The Oregonian/OregonLive, have been tracking forestry topics closely for years.
Now, OPB, The Oregonian and the national investigative nonprofit ProPublica are teaming up to better understand the forces that are shaping the modern timber industry and the effects of those changes on the state, communities and timber workers.
Hearing your experiences can help us focus our stories with your communities in mind and hold the relevant institutions accountable.
Please fill out our questionnaire if you work, or have worked, in or with the timber industry, or you’ve been affected by the timber industry because of where you work or live.
