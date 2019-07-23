COOS BAY — The Self-Help And Mutual Aid House and Working Wonders invite the community to tour their new home during an open house and grand opening barbecue at the end of the month.
Recently, SHAMA House and Working Wonders have been working to move into a shared building in a more central location. Their grand opening will be held July 31 at the organizations' new location, 377 LaClair St. in Coos Bay. The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a barbecue lunch served from noon to 1:30 p.m.
"If people want to come and tour the new building, there's time for that," said Cathy Pennington, executive director of Working Wonders. "Or if they just want to come for the barbecue, they can."
There will also be a special guest appearance by founder David Bertapelle.
SHAMA House is a program that works with people with mental health disorders, offering support groups, social event opportunities and other services; the members of the organization take an active role in organizing events and how things are run. Working Wonders helps South Coast residents who "suffer from severe and persistent mental illness" find employment; according to their information, they work to help members find positions and destigmatize perceptions of hiring people.
"We believe people should be regarded in terms of their strengths and abilities," states Working Wonders' organization description. "We believe everyone has the capacity to work competitively and contribute to their community."
Working Wonders and SHAMA House work closely together, often helping mutual clients. Being based in the same building is expected to help both groups work better in tandem, while saving clients time going between them.