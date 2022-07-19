The Liberty Theatre proudly presents the hit comedy spoof WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S LEBOWSKI: PRINCE OF NINEPINS by John Beane, that most comic mystery satire of the lost rug that “pinioned well the chamber round.” The hit comic spoof is coming to North Bend!
Thrill to the adventures of the Dude, Sir Walter the Fourth, the Lady Maude, Donny, and a motley crew of magical maniacs all performing live on the greatest stage on the southern Oregon Coast. Sponsored by North Bend Lanes.
The show doth contain some adult language and situations, man.
After a sold-out run in Coos Bay in 2019, this show comes to North Bend bigger and better than ever with a cast of fourteen including local celebrities galore. There are six performances only, varying nights August 11th through the 20th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.thelibertytheatre.org or by calling (541) 756-4336. The Liberty Theatre is located at 2100 Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S LEBOWSKI: PRINCE OF NINEPINS features Michael Pedder as the Dude, Tim Novotny as Sir Walter the Fourth, Taylor Marchant as Donny, Aymée Pedder as the Lady Maude, Michael Slaska as the fantastical spaniard Jesus de la Quintana, Tom Holt as Young Brandt, J.T. Murray as Lord Lebowski and the Sheriff of North Bend, Eric Gleason as Uli and the Constable, Octavia Kazaar-Shafer as Big Jack of the Treehorn, Michelle Dalton as the Lady Bunny and Squire Liam, N Slaska as French Chad and Smokey, Nicoya Pruess as the Messenger, and introducing Steven Woods as The Stranger. The actors perform more than two dozen roles.
LEBOWSKI: PRINCE OF NINEPINS is written by John Beane (with apologies to Masters Shakespeare and Coenses), and directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr. Assisted by Brenda Sund. Stage managed by Ryan Borella. Technician is Anastasia Milliron. Sets by Michael Pedder. Scenic art by Joshua Puckett. Promo art by Tiana Osiakowski.
Little Theatre on the Bay is the second-longest continually-operating theatre group in Oregon. LTOB has been around since 1947, and moved into the Liberty Theatre in 1959. They are very excited to launch the 2022-2023 season in September and looking for directors. You can get information on membership or volunteer and audition opportunities at www.thelibertytheatre.org
