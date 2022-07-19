Liberty Theatre, 1924

Liberty Theatre, 1924

 Contributed photo

The Liberty Theatre proudly presents the hit comedy spoof WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S LEBOWSKI: PRINCE OF NINEPINS by John Beane, that most comic mystery satire of the lost rug that “pinioned well the chamber round.” The hit comic spoof is coming to North Bend!

Thrill to the adventures of the Dude, Sir Walter the Fourth, the Lady Maude, Donny, and a motley crew of magical maniacs all performing live on the greatest stage on the southern Oregon Coast. Sponsored by North Bend Lanes.

