COOS BAY — Audience members couldn’t help but find themselves laughing throughout much of the Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park production of “Twelfth Night” Saturday afternoon in Mingus Park. The annual production amused visitors from its opening scene to its very last word.
People lounge on a hillside Saturday during the opening performance of Shakespeare in the Park at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
In its second year at Mingus Park, the production utilized the park’s outdoor stage to the best of its ability with actors moving freely about the area. The openness worked as each actor projected and delivered performances that were powerful enough to reach each audience member.
The play, which is considered to be one of Shakespeare’s most memorable comedies, took about a year of planning by the Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park board. According to director John Beane, the group took about 10 weeks to rehearse with each cast member averaging about 15 hours a week. After last year’s production of “Henry V,” Beane said they wanted to take this year’s show in another direction.
“We wanted to get into something a little more romantic with a bit more fantasy,” said Beane. “That’s the thing with ‘Twelfth Night’ is that it’s very much about (people’s) perceptions and reality versus expectations. It just seemed like something fun to get into.”
Dozens of people attended this year’s opening night with lawn chairs spread throughout the park. Beane said he was happy to see so many people come out and show their support.
Actors perform a scene of "Twelfth Night" during the opening performance Saturday of Shakespeare in the Park at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
Among those in the crowd were couple Jerry and Roseanne Houck, who said this year was their first time attending a production by the Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park organization.
“They did a fabulous job,” said Roseanne. “It was absolutely wonderful and I’m sorry we’ve missed the past shows. We are certainly coming back next year.”
The couple has lived in Coos Bay for over 30 years and has seen several Shakespeare shows in the past from Ashland to productions put on by the University of Michigan. According to Jerry, this show was among one of the best he’s ever seen.
“Some of the characters are really hard to play,” said Jerry. “Malvolio is a very intricate character and I think the actor who portrayed him did very well.”
North Bend High School English teacher Scott Peters played Malvolio in this year’s production and delivered one the night’s most dramatic performances.
“We had a very gracious audience,” said Peters. “It feels really good to have the first show completed. It seemed to me like our audience had a good time and that’s what it’s all about you know seeing the smiles on their faces.”
Dozens of spectators gather Saturday during the opening performance of Shakespeare in the Park at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
Production was made possible with assistance from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund and Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend as well as numerous community partnerships. The play is free to the public and additional shows will take place July 21 and 22 at 4 p.m. in Mingus Park.
A pre-show production will begin around 3 p.m. before each show featuring Side of the Tide Morris Dancers, Sapphire Sirens Belly Dancers and the Finivarra and the Nor’Westers.
“I’m excited I got to work with a board that is tireless, dedicated and worked all throughout the year to make this project happen and the city has been absolutely wonderful to work with too,” said Beane. “It’s been an honor to get to work with these actors and really pull together this play.”