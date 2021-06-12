Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park is proud to announce its 5th annual summer production, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at the Mingus Park Amphitheater June 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 3 p.m. Admission is free. The show is outdoors and great for families.
The ensemble cast of local actors brings the storm to Mingus Park, transforming the stage into a remote patch of coral and a storm-tossed shipwreck.
Alex Dresser returns to the stage as Prospero, an exiled duke deposed by his scheming brother Antonio (played by Kim Cox). The remote patch of coral Prospero enchanted to rise up from the bottom of the sea, which for over a decade served as an isolated home for only himself, his daughter Miranda (brought to life by Sarah Reher), the magical spirit Ariel (played by Kristin Hovenkotter Greco), and a bitter half-fish, half-human slave called Caliban (brilliantly portrayed by Serena Collier-Waters) now sees an influx of people, all with their own worries and agendas. Prospero is putting into motion a clever strategy he has taken 12 years to craft: to face his enemies, regain his title and forge new alliances to heal old wounds.
Come see the hilarious comic stylings of Bobbi Wilson as Stephano and Jane Stebbins as Trinculo as they navigate this strange new island, as well as drink a lot of wine. Philip Metz, Bob Belongie, John Meynink, Gabriel Dresser and founding member Dave Jordan round out the cast as the royals who find themselves stranded on this strange new island.
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park was formed in 2015 inspired by the belief that the community deserves free and inclusive arts opportunities. All shows are free and outdoors at Mingus Park amphitheater by the swimming pool. Bring your chairs, picnic baskets and family to enjoy local actors on the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. on the last two weekends in June. See the Coos Bay Shakespeare page on Facebook or www.coosbayshakespeare.com for details.
