COOS BAY — City sewer and storm drain projects will close portions of two streets this week, according to the City of Coos Bay.
Work to repair a sewer line will close North 12th Street around Alder Avenue, and a storm drain replacement project will close 14th Street between Laurel and Myrtle Avenue, as well as parts of those two streets.
Both closures are expected to last through Friday, and are in effect while crews are working between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The roads will reopen at night, the city said.
Crews will work with residents to provide access to their properties, and drivers and pedestrians are asked to be cautious within the construction zone.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.
