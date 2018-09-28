NORTH BEND — Sewer repairs and street resurfacing will be causing a temporary two week road closure on Harrison Avenue in North Bend. Thru traffic between Virginia and Washington Avenues will be closed during daylight hours beginning Monday, Oct. 1.
Southbound traffic turning from Cape Arago Highway will be directed one block east to Hamilton Avenue. Washington Avenue will be open during construction as part of the detour via Hamilton.
The street work is weather dependent. For more information, call North Bend Public Works at 541-756-8505.