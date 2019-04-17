COOS BAY — North Sixth Street in Coos Bay will be closed for two days this week for sanitary sewer line repairs.
In a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the city contracted with Billeter Marine to make the fix. The work will take place Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19.
“For safety reasons, this work will require a full road closure,” the release said. “Traffic will be detoured around the work zone and flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.”
No parking will be allowed on part of Kingwood Avenue and North Sixth Street during the repairs.
“Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone and detour areas,” the release said. “The city thanks you in advance for your cooperation and patience during the completion of this project.”
For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.