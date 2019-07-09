COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay will be repairing the storm sewer line on Lakeshore Drive, between Fenwick Street and Sanford Street, on Wednesday.
Traffic will be detoured around the work zone from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no on street parking along Margaretta Street and Lakeshore Drive between Fenwick Street and Sanford Street. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works at 541-269-8918.