COOS BAY — Wednesday morning, the City of Coos Bay was notified of sewage spilling from a manhole at the intersection of South Wall Street and Fulton Avenue.
According to a press release from the city, crews were immediately dispatched to the site and it was determined the spill was connected to an air release valve associated with the newly constructed wastewater treatment plant in Empire. Operators cleaned up the spill and it was determined 4,125 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged. The city noted the spill occurred on the street and no sewage made it to the bay.
Since the sewage did not discharge at an approved location, however, the Department of Environmental Quality requires the city report the incident as a sanitary sewer overflow. The DEQ and Oregon Emergency Response Team were notified of the incident, the release said.
The pumps that feed the force main have been turned off until the cause of the overflow is determined. Any questions can be directed to the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.
