SOUTH COAST — Another weather warning has been issued for the southern Oregon coast.
“A strong and wet storm will bring precipitation and wind impacts to the area,” read the Monday press release from the National Weather Service. “Heavy rain along with strong winds and high surf conditions are expected along the coast.”
The storm is expected to stretch inland, bringing with it moderate to locally heavy rains along with the high winds.
“Winds and rain will develop along the coast later today and increase tonight into Tuesday, peaking late tonight through early Tuesday afternoon,” the release said. “Heavy to moderate rain along the coast and inland may lead to ponding on roadways, sharp rises on area rivers and local rockfalls on the roadways.”
In addition to those warnings, the Klondike, Taylor and Chetco burn scar areas are being flagged for possible flash flooding and debris flows.
“Strong winds may result in power outages, trees down, and difficult travel conditions,” the release said.
Two to five inches of rain is expected to fall along the coast and possible snow farther inland. Wind gusts are anticipated to reach 60 miles an hour starting this evening through tomorrow afternoon.
On the beaches, the release said 28 to 32 foot breakers are beginning today through Wednesday evening.
“The highest surf will be now into tonight and again on Wednesday,” the release said.