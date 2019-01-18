SOUTH COAST — Another storm is hitting the South Coast this weekend.
According to a weather warning from the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall and mountain snowmelt is expected, as well as strong winds.
“We’ve issued an Flood Watch for (Western Josephine and Western Siskiyou counties)” the release said. “We expect the greatest potential for small stream and creek flooding as well as enhanced potential for urban (and) street flooding.”
Three to six inches of rainfall, with localized amounts up to 10 inches in the mountains, are expected in the watch area.
Curry County can expect high rainfall rates of one-half inch per hour near Brookings.
“Significant rises in rivers will occur, but no main stem river flooding is currently expected,” the release said. “Additionally, there is increased potential for flooding and debris flows in wildfire burn scar areas including the Chetco Bar and Klondike burn scars.”
In a separate weather warning from the National Weather Service, high wind is expected from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Saturday along the Oregon coast.
Winds as strong as 50 to 60 miles an hour, with gusts up to 80 miles an hour are anticipated in areas including Cape Blanco, Port Orford, Gold Beach, Flynn Prairie, and exposed portions of U.S. Highway 101 north of Brookings to Denmark.
“Driving could become hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles,” read a release from Michael Murphy, Coos County Emergency Manager.
Loose objects should be tied down or brought inside.