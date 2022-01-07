Severe weather with winds up to 90 miles per hour causes chaos and flooding throughout Coos County from Sunday night into Monday morning.
A strong storm hit the county early Sunday evening and seemed to pick up force throughout the night. The high winds led to hundreds of trees toppling over, power lines being knocked down and power outages that impacted up to 10,000 homes.
As a result, both the Coos Bay School District, Bandon School District, North Bend School District and even the Port Orford/Langlois School District cancelled the first day of classes after winter break. The districts cited the power outages and unsafe driving conditions due to debris on the roadway.
At 5:19 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office reported numerous trees were down and power was out in much of the county.
Pacific Power, Bandon Power, Central Lincoln PUD and Coos-Curry Electric Co=op had crews out in the middle of the storm working to repair downed lines. Most power outages in the Coos Bay-North Bend area were repaired by mid-morning Monday.
The combination of heavy rain and king tides also led to localized flooding with many reports of streets near downtown Coos Bay with water on them.
Both the Coos Bay and Myrtle Point wastewater treatment plants reported sanitary sewer overflows, although the amount of sewage was not considered dangerous.
According to the National Weather Service, Coos Bay is expected to see more rain through Friday before conditions clear up this weekend. One bit of good news is the extreme cold that gripped the area last week appears to have lifted with high temperatures for the next week in the high 40s to low 50s and low temperatures in the 40s.
